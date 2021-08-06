Stocks of the Hour: REA Group, ResMed & News Corp

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 06, 2021 03:22 PM

The property advertiser REA Group (ASX:REA) released their full year results for 2021. The company recorded a 13 per cent increase in revenue  and a 18 per cent increase in net profit, both from the prior year. Shares in REA Group (ASX:REA) are trading 5.6 per cent lower at $157.96.

ResMed (ASX:RMD) recorded revenue of $876.1 million for the June quarter of FY21, which amounts to a 14 per cent increase from the prior year. The company also recorded a gross margin of 56 per cent in the June quarter. Shares in ResMed (ASX:RMD) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $36.95.

News Corporation (ASX:NWS) recorded revenue of $9.36 billion for FY21. This reflects a 4 per cent increase from the prior year and a 30 per cent increase in the fourth quarter of FY21. Shares in News Corporation (ASX:NWS) are trading 6.5 per cent higher at $34.76.

