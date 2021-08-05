Nick Scalis (ASX:NCK) profit soars 100%, holds back on guidance

Furniture retailer Nick Scaliposted bullish numbers for the 2021 financial year with their net profit after tax, up 100 per cent along with a 42.1 per cent uptick in revenue, compared to the year before beating analyst’s expectations of $79.2 million, as consumers decorate their homes while cooped up inside due to the pandemic.The furniture retailer posted NPAT of $842.2 million, stacking above their recent guidance issued in May of $78 million to $80 million, with a 92.7 per cent spike in EBITDA of $126.6 million, while costs were 30 per cent of sales, down 8.4 per cent the year before.The furniture giant started the new financial year on a strong note with online growth, up 88 per cent for July compared to the year before. However, they could not provide any guidance for the upcoming year due to Covid-19 as the headline as unpredictable lockdowns, the current supply chain bottle neck and rising costs loom.The retailer declared a final dividend of 25 cents a share to be paid to eligible shareholders on 25 October this year.Managing director, Mr Anthony Scali, said "the most pleasing aspect of our FY 21 result, was the ability of our distribution network across Australia and New Zealand to deliver the materially elevated sales revenue whilst maintaining the same level of costs as FY20”.Shares in Nick Scaliare trading 0.2 per cent lower at $12.30.