Centuria Industrial REIT's profit (ASX:CIP) soars 712% for FY21

Centuria Industrial REIT’s profitcatapulted by 712 per cent for the 2021 financial year, thanks to a string of successful acquisitions and a strong valuation uplift.The property dynamo fired up their acquisition engine, bumping up their portfolio to 62 industrial assets boosting its portfolio value to $3.1 billion, after they inked 18 contracts over this period.Australia’s largest listed pure-play industrial REIT banked $91.4 million of funds from operations to post $611.2 million statutory net profit, along with a 25 per cent valuation uplift to $587 million with occupancy sitting at 96.9 per cent.This defensive portfolio includes tenants linked to the production, packaging and distribution of consumer staples and pharmaceuticals goods, with over 50 per cent of their income coming from their tenant’s client base, while the growth component of the portfolio has been underpinned by acquisitions, as we have seen this period.Their balance sheet remains strong with $274 million of undrawn debt and gearing at 27.8 per cent, operating well within covenants with interest coverage ratio of 6.3 times and loan to value ratio of 31.8 per cent.CIP's distributions of 17.0 cents per unit was in line with guidance, though lower than last year at 18.68 cents with payment set to be paid on the 10 August.“FY21 was a successful year for CIP, driven by transformative acquisitions and major portfolio leasing. Strong sector tailwinds supported increased tenant demand and record low national vacancy rates, propelled by the continued rise of e-commerce, positively impacting industrial property markets,” said CIP fund manager, Jesse Curtis.“CIP continued to execute its strategy with 18 high-quality industrial acquisitions worth $966million. This included $631million worth of assets across two new high conviction industrial sub-sectors, Data Centres and Cold Storage. CIP’s portfolio and tenant customer quality continued to improve with $335 million worth of urban infill logistics acquisitions.”Shares in Centuria Industrial REIT’s profitare trading 0.8 per cent higher at 3.88.