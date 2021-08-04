Stocks of the Hour: BWP Trust, GUD & ALE Property

BWP Trustposted a total income of $152.2 million in FY21, down 2.3 per cent from the prior year. Rental and other property income was $3.4 million lower than the previous year, largely due to the $2.7 million of forfeited deposits received in 2020. Shares in BWP Trustare trading 1.2 per cent lower at $4.05.GUD Holdingsreached total revenue of $557 million in FY21, a 27.2 per cent increase from the prior year. The company also recorded a strong year for automotive sales, up 34.1 per cent. Shares in GUD Holdingsare trading 3.6 per cent lower at $11.66.ALE Propertyrecorded a profit of $179.2 million in FY21. This represents a 794 per cent increase on FY20, largely due to net property valuation gains of $141.3 million. Shares in ALE Property Groupare trading 0.2 per cent higher at $4.73.