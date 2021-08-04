ASX flattens, Miners soar while Afterpay drops: Aus shares 0.2% higher at noon

The Australian share market soared at the open and eased back before lunchtime. At noon, the ASX is 0.2 per cent or 12.3 points higher at 7486.8. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 18 points.Mining stocks charged ahead while the Bank sector flattened. Energy stocks are pushing higher. BNPL giant Afterpayended its winning run, down 0.2 per cent. CSL Health Careis down 1.2 per cent.Mining giant BHPis up 1.8 per cent, Rio Tintois up 1.5 per cent and Fortescue Metalsis up 0.8 per cent.Oil prices increased overnight. Woodside Petroleumis up 1.2 per cent, Santosis up 0.2 per cent and Oil Searchis up 0.3 per cent.Onto banks, Westpacis down 0.8 per cent, ANZand NABare down 0.6 per cent and the Commonwealhis 0.3 per cent higher.The worst-performing stock is GUD Holdings, down 4.1 per cent following the release of its FY21 results.NSW recorded 233 new Covid-19 cases, Queensland recorded 16 new cases while Victoria records its first day of no new cases in almost a month.The Australian Bureau of Statistics released their ‘Retail Trade, Australia’ statement for June 2021. This includes Monthly and quarterly estimates of turnover and volumes for retail businesses, including store and online sales.Seasonally adjusted estimate fell 1.8% month-on-month. This follows the 1.8% fall published in the Preliminary Retail Trade release. Rose 2.9% compared with June 2020. In volume terms, the seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.8% in the June quarter 2021.Real estate investment trust BWP Trust, posted a total income of $152.2 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), down 2.3 per cent from the prior year.GUD, a leader in the automotive aftermarket and water products sector, reached total revenue of $557 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), reflecting a 27.2 per cent increase from the prior year.Christine O’Reilly will join the ANZ Board on 1 Nov 2021 as a non-executive director, subject to meeting regulatory requirements.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.1 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down almost 1 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Pilbara Minerals, trading 5.1 per cent higher at $2.07. It is followed by shares in Omni Bridgewayand Mineral ResourcesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is GUD Holdings, trading 4.1 per cent lower at $11.60. It is followed by shares in Chalice Miningand EML PaymentsGold is trading at US$1813.40 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.1 per cent higher at US$184.67 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.1 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 74.06 US cents.