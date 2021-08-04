Christine O'Reilly to join ANZ (ASX:ANZ) board

by Lauren Evans August 04, 2021 11:15 AM

Christine O’Reilly will join the ANZ Board on 1 Nov 2021 as a non-executive director, subject to meeting regulatory requirements.

Ms O’Reilly currently serves on the boards of BHP, Medibank Private, Stockland and The Baker Heart & Diabetes Institute. She has previously been a non-executive director of CSL, Transurban and Energy Australia. Prior to this, she held executive roles in the infrastructure and financial services industries.

ANZ chairman Paul O’Sullivan said, “Christine is one of Australia’s most experienced company directors and I know she will make a valued contribution to ANZ and our shareholders."

Following her appointment, Ms O’Reilly will stand for election as a Director at ANZ’s Annual General Meeting on 16 Dec 2021.

Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $27.90.

