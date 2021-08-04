GUD's (ASX) reports 27.2% rally in revenue

GUD, a leader in the automotive aftermarket and water products sector, reached total revenue of $557 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), reflecting a 27.2 per cent increase from the prior year.Excluding acquisitions, organic revenue growth was 15.2 per cent compared to 0.9 per cent from the prior year.Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 31.1 per cent to $97.4 million and net profit after tax up 39.6 per cent to $61 million.The company recorded a strong year for automotive. Total sales were up 34.1 per cent and 18.2 per cent from existing businesses and the balance from acquisitions.Completed acquisitions included of ACAD division of AMA Group and Australian Clutch Services.Shares in GUD Holdingsare trading 2.1 per cent lower at $11.85.