BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) total income down 2.3%

Real estate investment trust BWP Trust, posted a total income of $152.2 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), down 2.3 per cent from the prior year.Rental and other property income was $3.4 million lower than the previous year, largely due to the $2.7 million of forfeited deposits received in the 2020.Like-for-like rental growth increased by 1.6 per cent in FY21 from the prior year. BWP's property portfolio increased by $149.2 million, a 6 per cent increase from the prior year.There was an on ongoing attractiveness in Bunnings Warehouse properties from investors, following 13 bunnings market rent reviews finalised during the year.Shares in BWP Trustare trading 0.24 per cent higher at $4.11.