Stocks of the Hour: News Corp, Credit Corp & PointsBet

News Corpis set to acquire the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) for $1.15 billion. The global broadcaster plans to expand on its energy, commodity and renewables database. Shares in News Corporationare trading 0.4 per cent lower at $32.02.Credit Corphas posted an 11 per cent increase in net profit over the prior year, to $88.1 million at the end of FY21. Its US debt-buying business doubled its earnings to $17.7 million. Shares in Credit Corp Groupare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $28.44.PointsBethas completed its institutional entitlement offer, raising $81 million at $8.00 per share. Approximately 10 million new shares will be issued under the offer, expected to occur on 11 Aug 2021. Shares in PointsBet Holdingsare trading 9.04 per cent lower at $9.97.