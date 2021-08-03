PointsBet (ASX:PBH) raises $81 mil via entitlement offer

Online wagering platform PointsBethas completed its institutional entitlement offer, raising $81 million at $8.00 per share. The deal was supported by sophisticated and institutional investors.The offer closed on 2 Aug 2021 with 78 per cent of eligible entitlements taken up by existing shareholders. The final clearing price under the shortfall bookbuild was $10.00 per share, which represents a premium of 25 per cent to the offer price of $8.00.Approximately 10 million new shares will be issued under the offer, expected to occur on 11 Aug 2021.Shares in PointsBetare trading 12.4 per cent lower at $9.89.