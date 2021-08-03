News Corp (ASX:NWS) to buy oil data firm OPIS for $1.15 bn

News Corpset to acquire the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and related assets from S&P Global and IHS Markit for $1.15 billion. The global broadcaster plans to expand on its energy, commodity and renewables database.OPIS will become part of Dow Jones' Professional Information Business (PIB), which includes Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires and Factiva.News Corp’s acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and the consummation of the S&P Global and IHS Markit merger.News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said, “OPIS will be the cornerstone for a rising commodities, energy and renewables digital business that we are convinced will have a positive impact on Dow Jones and News Corp.”Shares in News Corpare trading 1.03 per cent higher at $32.49.