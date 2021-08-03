Credit Corp (ASX:CCP) doubles its US earnings to $17.7 mil

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 03, 2021 10:20 AM

Financial services provider Credit Corp (ASX:CCP) has posted an 11 per cent increase in net profit over the prior year, to $88.1 million at the end of FY21.

The US debt-buying business was the biggest single contributor to earnings growth in 2021, with net profit doubling to $17.7 million and a 26 per cent increase in collections from the previous year.

The debt facilitator recorded a purchased debt ledger (PDL) investment outlay of $293 million. Australia and NZ PDL collections were within 4 per cent of FY2020’s stimulus-induced result. This followed a reduced PDL supply from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lending business experienced a rapid increase in demand, particularly from returning customers when they returned to pre-covid settings at the start of the fourth quarter. Second half of FY21's lending volume reached a record $105 million. 

Credit Corp CEO Thomas Beregi said, “Our tightly integrated US platform has the operational effectiveness and infrastructure required to achieve, and surpass, our medium term objective of $200 million in annual US PDL investment."

Shares in Credit Corp (ASX:CCP) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $28.35.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.