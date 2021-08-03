Credit Corp (ASX:CCP) doubles its US earnings to $17.7 mil

Financial services provider Credit Corphas posted an 11 per cent increase in net profit over the prior year, to $88.1 million at the end of FY21.The US debt-buying business was the biggest single contributor to earnings growth in 2021, with net profit doubling to $17.7 million and a 26 per cent increase in collections from the previous year.The debt facilitator recorded a purchased debt ledger (PDL) investment outlay of $293 million. Australia and NZ PDL collections were within 4 per cent of FY2020’s stimulus-induced result. This followed a reduced PDL supply from the Covid-19 pandemic.The lending business experienced a rapid increase in demand, particularly from returning customers when they returned to pre-covid settings at the start of the fourth quarter. Second half of FY21's lending volume reached a record $105 million.Credit Corp CEO Thomas Beregi said, “Our tightly integrated US platform has the operational effectiveness and infrastructure required to achieve, and surpass, our medium term objective of $200 million in annual US PDL investment."Shares in Credit Corpare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $28.35.