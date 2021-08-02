Stocks of the Hour: Afterpay, Santos & Home Consortium

US payment platform Square has agreed to acquire all shares in buy now, pay later giant Afterpayfor $39 billion. Square plans to integrate Afterpay into its existing seller and cash app, allowing merchants to offer BNPL at checkout. Shares in Afterpayare trading 20.1 per cent higher at $116.07Energy suppliers Santosand Oil Searchhave reached an agreement on merger ratio via a revised offer from Santos. Following approval, Oil Search shareholders will own approximately 38.5 per cent and Santos 61.5 per cent. Shares in Santosare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $6.47.Home Consortium'sproposed HealthCo and Wellness REIT has entered an agreement to raise $650 million. The raising was upsized by $50 million following a high level of investor interest. Shares in Home Consortiumare trading flat at $5.99.