Stocks of the Hour: Afterpay, Santos & Home Consortium

US payment platform Square has agreed to acquire all shares in buy now, pay later giant Afterpay (ASX:APT)
for $39 billion. Square plans to integrate Afterpay into its existing seller and cash app, allowing merchants to offer BNPL at checkout. Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT)
are trading 20.1 per cent higher at $116.07
Energy suppliers Santos (ASX:STO)
and Oil Search (ASX:OSH)
have reached an agreement on merger ratio via a revised offer from Santos. Following approval, Oil Search shareholders will own approximately 38.5 per cent and Santos 61.5 per cent. Shares in Santos (ASX:STO)
are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $6.47.
Home Consortium's (ASX:HMC)
proposed HealthCo and Wellness REIT has entered an agreement to raise $650 million. The raising was upsized by $50 million following a high level of investor interest. Shares in Home Consortium (ASX:HMC)
are trading flat at $5.99.