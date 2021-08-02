Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) announces offtake agreement with Genesis Energy for NZ wind farm

Renewable energy developer Tilt Renewables, partnered with Genesis Energy for construction at the 75MW Kaiwaikawe Wind Farm, located in Northland New Zealand.The two companies have previously worked together to provide more renewable energy in the New Zealand market. The company explains that the location of the wind farm is ideal due to its wind resource, appropriate environmental footprint, construction characteristics and proximity to the transmission network.Tilt Renewables CEO Deion Campbell said, "we are happy to see this next project from our pipeline be included in Genesis’ future-gen strategy.”The Kaiwaikawe wind farm owned by Tilt Renewables, is expected to be completed by early 2024 and support Genesis’ future-gen strategy to economically displace baseload thermal generation with 2,650GWh per annum of new renewable electricity by 2030.Shares in Tilt Renewableslast traded at $7.53.