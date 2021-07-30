National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) announces $2.5B buyback

Company News

by Lauren Evans July 30, 2021 10:50 AM

National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) intends to buyback up to $2.5 billion of its ordinary shares on-market to manage its common equity tier 1 (CET1), towards its target range of 10.75–11.25 per cent. The CET1 ratio compares NAB's capital against assets, with the buyback expected to commence in August 2021.

NAB reported CET1 capital ratio of 12.37 per cent at Level 2 and 12.4 per cent at Level 1 as at 31 Mar 2021.The buyback is aimed to reduce the CET1 capital ratio at Level 2 by around 60 basis points.

NAB chief executive officer Ross McEwan said, “our target CET1 range reflects a balance between retaining a strong balance sheet through the cycle, supporting growth and recognising the importance of capital discipline to improve shareholder returns."

He continues, "we consider the on-market buy-back to be the most appropriate mechanism to achieve our previously stated bias towards reducing share count, which will help drive sustainable ROE benefits.”

Shares in NAB (ASX:NAB) are trading 0.47 per cent higher at $25.89. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.