Wall St rises on disappointing GDP growth, Marley Spoon serves mixed plate results, Why Flight Centre is a hold: ASX poised to edge higher

The Australian sharemarket is poised to open higher with the SPI futures pointing to a 0.1 per cent gain.Global stocks rallied as the earnings season continued with positive economic data in Europe though mixed numbers in the U.S. Asian markets continued their climb after the recent panic selling.Wall St flashed green across the board with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones back at record highs, shrugging off somewhat disappointing economic figures. GDP came in lower than expected with jobless claims falling but still in a higher range.The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 6.5 per cent last quarter, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This GDP figure fell short of economists’ expectations of 8.5 per cent.Despite its growth, lingering concerns around the delta variant and any moves from the government to enforce restrictions could minimize or stop business activity, sending consumers and employees back home, which will have an impact on the economic recovery. If this was to occur, we might see Americans filing for unemployment benefits.Jobless claims fell 24,000 to 400,000 last week amid the growing economy though businesses are struggling to find workers as per the jobs report last month, enticing new recruits with higher wages.To add, President Biden announced a vaccine requirement for Federal workers as they return to the office. The alternative is to comply with wearing masks, regular screening and travel restrictions. Also with tech giants now mandating vaccinations, those who don’t want to be vaccinated, might leave which could also impact jobless claims numbers.This saw the Dow Jones add 0.4 per cent to 35,085, the S&P 500 also added 0.4 per cent to 4,419 while the Nasdaq gained 0.1 per cent to 14,778.The 10-year treasury note remained stable at 1.27 per cent.Across the S&P 500 sectors, defensives continued to decline. Communication Services fell to the worst performer, down 0.9 per cent following Facebook’s revenue outlook, Utilities down 0.7 per cent with losses seen across Industrials, Consumer Discretionary and Real Estate. Materials led, up 1.1 per cent with Financials just behind while Technology added 0.5 per cent ahead of Healthcare. Consumer Staples added 0.6 per cent.Yum Brands rose over 6 per cent on better- than-expected second quarter results with revenue of US$1.6 billion, with worldwide sales of 23 per cent and KFC leading, up 30 per cent compared to Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.Pinterest shares dived over 16 per cent after the company reported a decline in monthly users last quarter. They reported a loss of 24 million monthly active users.Online brokerage Robinhood let down its official appearance on the Nasdaq, falling below its offer price of US$38. The stock was trading lower by 0.9 per cent within its first hour of trade after raising US$2.3 billion.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher as the Eurozone's confidence index rose to 119.0 in June, beating consensus expectations while Germany’s unemployment rate fell better-than-expected.Paris gained 0.4 per cent, Frankfurt added 0.5 per cent while London’s FTSE closed 0.9 per cent higher as positive earnings and large dividend payouts, offset worries around rising inflation and Covid-19 cases. Rio Tinto spiked 2.6 per cent while BHP rose 2 per cent.Shell added 3.7 per cent after the oil and gas producer boosted its dividend and launched a $2.2 billion share buyback programme on bumper profit numbers, their highest in more than two years, thanks to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices.Asian markets closed higher, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite added 1.5 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 3.3 per cent, after closing 1.5 per cent the day before. The index has been recovering its footsteps after tumbling more than 8 per cent over two days at the start of the week.The crawl back into positive territory was on a report that China’s securities watchdog told brokerages that the country will allow Chinese firms to go public in the U.S. as long as they meet listing requirements, as per sources at CNBC.Chinese tech stocks listed on the Hang Seng continued its climb. Shares in Tencent punched 10.1 per cent higher while Alibaba soared 7.4 per cent. In the education space, New Oriental Group spiked 13.5 per cent while Koolearn propelled by 19.9 per cent.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket rose 0.5 per cent at 7,417 as investors sent funds back into mining stocks. Iron ore miners took the spotlight as each hit record highs setting the mood for reporting season, which is set to go into full throttle next week.Technology outperformed the sectors adding 2.6 per cent followed by Materials, up 1.5 per cent thanks to the mining giants. Defensives retreated with Property down 1.3 per cent followed by Utilities and Consumer Staples. All other sectors advanced.Today the Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to issue the producer price indexes report for June.Origin Energyhave slated their Q2 sales and revenue release.Marley Spoonhave fed investors with a mouthful of earnings as their net revenue grew 10 per cent on the prior corresponding period at $129.3 million (€80.6m), with 37 per cent more people subscribing to the meal-kit solution year-over-year.Their European sector showed the biggest appetite with revenue expanding at 43 per cent compared to the same time last year. Its Aussie and American counterparts on the other hand, both grew at 7 per cent for the quarter.The healthy meals provider attributes their single digit growth in America due to labour shortages and supply chain bottlenecks. As for its Sydney operations, outgoings were realised due to the move to a bigger fulfilment centre along with establishing a new one in Perth.On the flip side, the meals provider revealed that they recorded an operating loss driven by its marketing spend and talent recruitment. This led to a half-year operating loss of $23.8 million (€14.8 million) or $14.6 million (€9.1 million) for the quarter.Looking ahead, the company has downgraded its contribution margin guidance to 27 per cent from 28 per cent despite remaining optimistic that annual net revenue will be between 30 to 35 per cent for the year.Shares in Marley Spoonclosed 2.2 per cent higher at $2.79 yesterday.UBS rates Flight Centreas hold with a reduced price target of $16.10. The pace of the vaccine roll out across the US and UK looks set to drive a re-opening of travel industries though back home, Australia is lagging amid further lockdowns in NSW.The broker favours stocks with greater exposure to a faster-re-opening, domestic travel and/or specific tailwinds. Therefore, lowers the target price for Flight Centre to $16.10 from $17.70.Shares in Flight Centre Travelclosed 0.9 per cent higher at $14.60 yesterday.Iron Ore has dropped 3.3 per cent to US$196.06.Iron Ore futures are pointing to 2.5 per cent fall.Gold has gained $31.20 to US$1836 an ounce.Silver has added $0.91 to US$25.78 an ounce.Oil was up $1.23 to US$73.62 a barrel.One Australian Dollar at 7:45 AM was buying 73.95 US cents, 53.01 Pence Sterling, 80.98 Yen and 62.21 Euro cents.