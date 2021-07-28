Stocks of the Hour: IGO, Rio Tinto & Spark Infrastructure

Mining company IGOannounced its Q2 results for 2021. Sales revenue was up 44 per cent from the prior quarter at $266.2 million, driven by higher nickel and copper concentrate sales and positive commodity price movements. Shares in IGOare trading 1.7 per cent lower at $8.93.Mining giant Rio Tintocommitted $2.4 billion to the Jadar lithium-borates project in Serbia. The project will scale up Rio's exposure to battery materials and strengthen its portfolio for the global energy transition. Shares in Rio Tintoare trading 0.4 per cent lower at $131.91.Spark Infrastructurereceived a revised proposal from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan board, of the back of an initial proposal to acquire 100 per cent of stapled securities in Spark. The proposal includes a cash consideration of $2.95 per stapled security. Shares in Spark Infrastructure Groupare trading 5.6 per cent higher at $2.75.