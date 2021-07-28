BHP (ASX:BHP) makes takeover offer for Noront Resources

by Lauren Evans July 28, 2021 02:21 PM

BHP (ASX:BHP) subsidary BHP Lonsdale Investments has announced that its subsidiary BHP Western Mining Resources International (BHP WMR) has made a recommended all-cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Noront Resources for $0.55 per share.

BHP Lonsdale, BHP WMR and Noront have entered into a definitive support agreement, whereby Noront has agreed to support the takeover bid by BHP WMR.

Noront is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the development of its Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and chromite deposits.

Shares in BHP (ASX:BHP) are trading 2 per cent lower at $52.32. 

