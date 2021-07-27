Stocks of the Hour: Temple & Webster, Oil Search & Japara

Online furniture and homeware retailer Temple & Webster (ASX:TPW)
announced record highs in revenue and customer volume in its yearly results. Full-year revenue jumped by 85 per cent while active customers rose 62 per cent from a year ago. Shares
are trading 8.1 per cent higher at $12.54.
Papua New Guinea's oil and gas supplier Oil Search (ASX:OSH)
increased its revenue and oil production for Q2 2021. Operating revenue increased by 21.5 per cent compared to Q1, following completion of its maintenance campaign, which finished ahead of schedule. Shares
are trading 0.8 per cent lower at $3.92.
Aged care provider Japara Health Care (ASX:JHC)
has entered into a scheme implementation deed with Calvary Health Care, following Calvary's previous proposal to acquire 100 per cent of shares in Japara. It is expected that the scheme will be voted on at a meeting held in October this year. Shares
are trading 18.5 per cent higher at $1.38.