Stocks of the Hour: Temple & Webster, Oil Search & Japara

Online furniture and homeware retailer Temple & Websterannounced record highs in revenue and customer volume in its yearly results. Full-year revenue jumped by 85 per cent while active customers rose 62 per cent from a year ago. Shares in Temple & Webster Groupare trading 8.1 per cent higher at $12.54.Papua New Guinea's oil and gas supplier Oil Searchincreased its revenue and oil production for Q2 2021. Operating revenue increased by 21.5 per cent compared to Q1, following completion of its maintenance campaign, which finished ahead of schedule. Shares in Oil Searchare trading 0.8 per cent lower at $3.92.Aged care provider Japara Health Carehas entered into a scheme implementation deed with Calvary Health Care, following Calvary's previous proposal to acquire 100 per cent of shares in Japara. It is expected that the scheme will be voted on at a meeting held in October this year. Shares in Japara Healthcareare trading 18.5 per cent higher at $1.38.