Dubber (ASX:DUB) set to raise $110 mil

Company News

by Lauren Evans July 27, 2021 11:50 AM

Global call recording software Dubber Corporation (ASX: DUB), received firm commitments for a two-tranche placement, issuing shares to institutional investors at $2.95 per share in Australia and overseas, to raise approximately $110 million.

Tranche 1 includes 33,086,809 shares expected to settle on 30 Jul 2021. Tranche 2 includes 4,201,327 shares subject to a general meeting scheduled on 2 Sep 2021.

Dubber aims to unlock voice data through a unified call recording service and voice intelligence cloud.

Dubbers CEO Steve McGovern said, “we would like to thank our shareholders and partners for their strong support of the company as we execute our vision of becoming the world’s de facto provider of voice data services." 

Shares in Dubber Corporation (ASX:DUB) are trading 2.8 per cent lower at $3.11. 

