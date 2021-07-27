Temple & Webster (ASX:TPW) hits record high in full-year results

by Lauren Evans July 27, 2021 10:15 AM

Online furniture and homeware retailer Temple & Webster (ASX:TPW) post record highs across the board in revenue and customer volume for their full year ending 30 Jun 2021.

Their full-year revenue rose 85 per cent to $326.3 million as repeated customers continued to spend accelerating online adoption.

The company also reported cash flow of $97.5 million with active customers up 62 per cent to 778,000 from a year ago.

The online retailer also reports that their private label now makes up 26 per cent of overall sales.

Temple & Webster CEO, Mark Coulter said, “once again Temple & Webster has delivered a record result. While lockdowns during FY20 and FY21 have accelerated the underlying shift from offline to online, pleasingly we continue to see strong growth even when comparing against Covid impacted numbers".

Shares in Temple & Webster (ASX:TPW) are trading at 6.03 per cent higher at $12.31.
 

