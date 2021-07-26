ASX flattens, miners lead, BHP hits record high: Aus shares close flat

The Australian share market pulled back from its early gains, to close flat or 0.1 points lower at 7394. Materials continued to make gains, while Energy and Real Estate dragged.Mining giant BHPgot up to $52.19 earlier today, hitting an all-time high. The company closed 1.4 per cent higher at $51.95. Rio Tintoclosed 2.6 per cent higher, while Fortescue Metalsclosed 0.9 per cent higher.Energy weighed on the index, with Woodside Petroleumclosing 1.3 per cent lower, Santos2 per cent lower and Oil Search1 per cent lower.Health Care dropped in the afternoon session, despite Sonic Health Carereaching a record high of $40.65 earlier today. The company closed flat at $40.10. Health Care giant CSLclosed 0.3 per cent lower.On to banks, Commonwealthclosed 0.2 per cent higher, Westpac (ASC:WBC) and NABclosed 0.4 per cent lower and ANZclosed 0.7 per cent lower.Commercial property giant GPT Groupclosed 2.7 per cent lower, following news it will withdraw its 2021 guidance amid COVID uncertainty, most notably the rolling lockdowns in Melbourne and Sydney. Australian retailer Best & Lesslisted on the ASX today, and closed 11.1 per cent higher at $2.40.The best-performing stock was Lynas Rare Earths, closing 10.6 per cent higher, and the worst-performing stock was Silver Lake Resources, closing 8.1 per cent lower.NSW reported 145 new Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, Victoria recorded 11 new cases.The finance company AMPhas announced the introduction of a new service model with its aligned advice network.The a2 Milk company has announced the appointment of Amanda Hart as Chief People & Culture Officer. Amanda will join a2 Milk (a2MC) from her most recent role as head of human resources (HR) in Australia and New Zealand for Dyson AppliancesCity Chic Collectivehas signed and completed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in JPC United for $9.6 million in cash, from the co-founders of Navabi.Real Estate investor and fund manager Cromwell Property Group, has announced Jonathan Callaghan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).Australian retailer Best & Less Grouphas listed on the ASX today, following a successful initial public offering (IPO) that raised $60 million at $2.16 per share.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 169 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 14.25 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 16.25 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 8 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Materials, up 1 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 1.4 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Lynas Rare Earths, closing 10.6 per cent higher at $7.11. It was followed by shares in Redbubbleand AluminaThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Silver Lake Resources, closing 8.1 per cent lower at $1.49. It was followed by shares in The A2 Milk Companyand Crown ResortsJapan's Nikkei has gained 1.04 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 3.4 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 2.4 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1805.03 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.6 per cent lower at US$201.33 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.9 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.97 lower at US$71.10 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 73.47 US cents.