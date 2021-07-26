Stocks of the Hour: AMP, a2 Milk, Cromwell Property

The finance company AMPhas introduced a new service model that aligns with its advice network. The model is aimed to support the delivery of quality advice, improved practice efficiency and help for advisers to grow their businesses. Shares in AMPare trading 1.4 per cent lower at $1.07.The a2 Milk companyhas announced the appointment of Amanda Hart as Chief People & Culture Officer. Amanda will join a2 Milk from her most recent role as head of human resources in Australia and New Zealand for Dyson Appliances. Shares in The A2 Milk Companyare trading 6.2 per cent lower at $6.36.Real Estate investor and fund manager Cromwell Property Grouphas announced Jonathan Callaghan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr Callaghan joins Cromwell following a 14-year career at Investa Property Group. Shares in Cromwell Property Groupare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $0.87.