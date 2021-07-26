Stocks of the Hour: AMP, a2 Milk, Cromwell Property

The finance company AMP (ASX:AMP)
has introduced a new service model that aligns with its advice network. The model is aimed to support the delivery of quality advice, improved practice efficiency and help for advisers to grow their businesses. Shares in AMP (ASX:AMP)
are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $1.07.
The a2 Milk company (ASX:A2M)
has announced the appointment of Amanda Hart as Chief People & Culture Officer. Amanda will join a2 Milk from her most recent role as head of human resources in Australia and New Zealand for Dyson Appliances. Shares in The A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M)
are trading 6.2 per cent lower at $6.36.
Real Estate investor and fund manager Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW)
has announced Jonathan Callaghan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr Callaghan joins Cromwell following a 14-year career at Investa Property Group. Shares in Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW)
are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $0.87.