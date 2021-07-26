Cromwell (ASX:CMW) appoints Jonathan Callaghan as new CEO

Real Estate investor and fund manager Cromwell Property Group, has announced Jonathan Callaghan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), commencing no later than 1 Jan 2022.Mr Callaghan joins Cromwell following a 14-year career at Investa Property Group, including its role as CEO since 2016. Mr Callaghan was responsible for the sale of Investa’s office and land business. Mr Callaghan was recently a director of the Property Council of Australia, and is a member of the Property Male Champions of Change.Cromwell Chair Dr Gary Weiss said: “Jonathan’s track record in creating value for investors at Investa was industry leading. His strong property funds management experience, coupled with his proven ability to source and deploy capital, will be critical to Cromwell’s strategy of accelerating growth in its funds management businesses.”Shares in Cromwell Property Groupare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $0.87.