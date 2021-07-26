a2 Milk (ASX:A2M) appoints new Chief People and Culture Officer

The a2 Milk company has announced the appointment of Amanda Hart as Chief People & Culture Officer. Amanda will join a2 Milk (a2MC) from her most recent role as head of human resources (HR) in Australia and New Zealand for Dyson Appliances.She has spent the last four years as a HR leader across several Asia Pacific markets, with a focus on leadership development and organisational change. Prior to her time at Dyson Appliances, Amanda held senior HR roles with Cotton On clothing and global radio.In the Chief People & Culture Officer role with a2MC, Amanda will be responsible for driving the people strategy and executing integrated programmes focused on continuing to improve a2MC’s capability building, leadership development, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and pioneering culture.a2MC's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer David Bortolussi said: “Amanda is a highly capable people and culture leader with extensive consumer industry experience with innovative brands. The skills and impact Amanda has demonstrated, and her alignment with our culture at a2MC make her an excellent candidate for the role. Amanda is passionate about leadership development and employee experience, and I look forward to her joining the Company.”Amanda will commence in her role on 6 September 2021 reporting to the Managing Director and CEO.Shares in a2 Milkare trading 4.13 per cent lower at $6.50.