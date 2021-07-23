Stocks of the Hour: Star Entertainment, Myer & Evolution Mining

Australia's largest department store, Myer, has secured a 10-year lease on a new 40,000 square metre facility in Victoria. The facility will be Myer's National Distribution Centre for both stores and online fulfilment. Shares in Myer Holdingsare trading 2.2 per cent lower at $0.46.The Star Entertainment Grouphas informed Crown Resortsthat it has withdrawn its bid to merge the two businesses after an incident at Victoria's Royal Commission. If the proposal went through successfully, it would have created a $10 billion gambling giant. Shares in The Star Entertainment Groupare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $3.53.Evolution Mininghas announced that it has successfully completed a $400 million institutional placement of approximately 104 million new fully paid ordinary Evolution shares to institutional investors at $3.85 per share. Shares in Evolution Miningare trading 5.7 per cent higher at $4.30.