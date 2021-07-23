Stocks of the Hour: Star Entertainment, Myer & Evolution Mining

Company News

by Lauren Evans July 23, 2021 03:07 PM

Australia's largest department store, Myer (ASX:MYR), has secured a 10-year lease on a new 40,000 square metre facility in Victoria. The facility will be Myer's National Distribution Centre for both stores and online fulfilment. Shares in Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) are trading 2.2 per cent lower at $0.46.

The Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) has informed Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) that it has withdrawn its bid to merge the two businesses after an incident at Victoria's Royal Commission. If the proposal went through successfully, it would have created a $10 billion gambling giant. Shares in The Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $3.53.

Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has announced that it has successfully completed a $400 million institutional placement of approximately 104 million new fully paid ordinary Evolution shares to institutional investors at $3.85 per share. Shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) are trading 5.7 per cent higher at $4.30.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

If you are a sophisticated investor as defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

We can alert you to wholesale investment opportunities not available to regular investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.