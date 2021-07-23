ASX on track for new daily record, Myer secures VIC distribution centre: Aus shares tracking 0.9% higher at noon

The Australian share market dipped at the open, but later recovered, tracking 0.9 per cent or 6.5 points higher at 7392.9. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 5 points.Information Technology and Health Care helped limit losses, despite Energy and banks weighing on the index.Buy now, pay later providers Afterpay and Zip Co made gains. Afterpayis trading 3.2 per cent higher followed by Zip Coup 3 per cent. Accounting software Zerois also up 2.5 per cent.Health Care giants CSLand Sonic Healthcareare trading 1.4 per cent higher followed by Fisher and Paykel Healthcareup 2 per cent.Myeris trading flat at $0.46 following its news of securing a 10-year lease for a Victorian distribution centre.Miners trimmed their losses along with the best-performing stock Evolution Mining, trading 5.8 per cent higher following the completion of a $400 million institutional placement.Energy supplier Santosis down 1.9 per cent, Oil Searchis down 1.5 per cent and Woodside Petroleumis down 0.3 per cent.Onto banks, Commonwealthand Westpacare both down 0.7 per cent, ANZdown 1.4 and NABdown 0.5 per cent.NSW recorded 136 new Covid-19 cases as the delta outbreak worsens. Victoria recorded 14 new cases.South32has announced that the National energy regulator of South Africa has approved a long-term energy supply agreement between its Hillside Aluminium smelter and Eskom Holdings, a South African electrical company.Pendal Group (ASX: PDL) has announced the completion of its acquisition of the US-based investment management company Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TWS).Gambling and entertainment company The Star Entertainment Grouphas informed Crown Resortsthat it has withdrawn its bid to merge the two businesses after an incident at Victoria's Royal Commission.Australian gold mining company Evolution Mininghas announced that it has successfully completed a $400 million institutional placement of approximately 104 million new fully paid ordinary Evolution shares to institutional investors at $3.85 per share.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.7 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.7 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Evolution Mining, trading 5.8 per cent higher at $4.30. It is followed by shares in Nickel Minesand NuixThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Silver Lake Resources, trading 10.8 per cent lower at $1.57. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resourcesand Crown ResortsGold is trading at US$1804.15 an ounce.Iron ore is 5.7 per cent lower at US$202.63 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.1 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.85 US cents.