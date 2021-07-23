ASX on track for new daily record, Myer secures VIC distribution centre: Aus shares tracking 0.9% higher at noon

by Lauren Evans July 23, 2021 12:51 PM

The Australian share market dipped at the open, but later recovered, tracking  0.9 per cent or 6.5 points higher at 7392.9. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 5 points.

Information Technology and Health Care helped limit losses, despite Energy and banks weighing on the index.

Buy now, pay later providers Afterpay and Zip Co made gains. Afterpay (ASX:APT) is trading 3.2 per cent higher followed by Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) up 3 per cent. Accounting software Zero (ASX:XRO) is also up 2.5 per cent.

Health Care giants CSL (ASX:CSL) and Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) are trading 1.4 per cent higher followed by Fisher and Paykel Healthcare (ASX:PKL) up 2 per cent.

Myer (ASX:MYR) is trading flat at $0.46 following its news of securing a 10-year lease for a Victorian distribution centre. 

Miners trimmed their losses along with the best-performing stock Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 5.8 per cent higher following the completion of a $400 million institutional placement.

Energy supplier Santos (ASX:STO) is down 1.9 per cent, Oil Search (ASX:OSH) is down 1.5 per cent and Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) is down 0.3 per cent.

Onto banks, Commonwealth (ASX:CBA) and Westpac (ASX:WBC) are both down 0.7 per cent, ANZ (ASX:ANZ) down 1.4 and NAB (ASX:NAB) down 0.5 per cent.

NSW recorded 136 new Covid-19 cases as the delta outbreak worsens. Victoria recorded 14 new cases.

Company News

South32 (ASX:S32) has announced that the National energy regulator of South Africa has approved a long-term energy supply agreement between its Hillside Aluminium smelter and Eskom Holdings, a South African electrical company.

Pendal Group (ASX: PDL) has announced the completion of its acquisition of the US-based investment management company Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TWS).

Gambling and entertainment company The Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) has informed Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) that it has withdrawn its bid to merge the two businesses after an incident at Victoria's Royal Commission.

Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has announced that it has successfully completed a $400 million institutional placement of approximately 104 million new fully paid ordinary Evolution shares to institutional investors at $3.85 per share.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.7 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.7 per cent.

The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 5.8 per cent higher at $4.30. It is followed by shares in Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) and Nuix (ASX:NXL).

The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR), trading 10.8 per cent lower at $1.57. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1804.15 an ounce.
Iron ore is 5.7 per cent lower at US$202.63 a ton.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.1 per cent.
One Australian dollar is buying 73.85 US cents.

