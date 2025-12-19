Energy Producers Thank Departing Chairwoman

Australian Energy Producers (AEP) has expressed its gratitude to Meg O’Neill following her resignation as chairwoman. This announcement comes after O’Neill stepped down from her role as chief executive of Woodside Energy this week. Australian Energy Producers is the peak body representing the oil and gas exploration and production industry in Australia. The organisation advocates for policies that support a sustainable and competitive energy sector.

O’Neill initially joined the AEP board in 2019 and served as vice chairwoman for one year before assuming the chairwoman position in 2022. Throughout her time as chairwoman, O’Neill steered the organisation through a period of considerable change, particularly as Australia addressed the evolving dynamics of its energy sector.

AEP chief executive Samantha McCulloch acknowledged O’Neill’s contributions, stating that she provided “deep industry experience, clear strategic insight and a constructive approach to engagement across government, industry and the community.” McCulloch further noted that O’Neill’s leadership was instrumental in amplifying the industry group’s influence in national policy discussions.

McCulloch also highlighted O’Neill’s work in emphasizing the sector’s crucial role in both Australia’s economy and its energy security. O’Neill’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter for both AEP and Woodside Energy, as both organisations navigate ongoing developments in the energy landscape.