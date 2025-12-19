Ivanhoe Atlantic Secures Key Railway Approval

Robert Friedland’s Ivanhoe Atlantic has achieved a significant milestone in its plans to develop a high-grade iron ore mine in West Africa. The company has received multi-government approval to access a crucial export railway. This agreement follows long-term negotiations with Guinea and neighbouring Liberia regarding the use of the 243-kilometre cross-border railway. The railway is intended to transport ore from the Kon Kweni deposit to a port, facilitating the export of iron ore.

The project has been highlighted as an opportunity for the United States to establish a direct source of iron ore from Africa, thereby reducing reliance on China. Ivanhoe Atlantic, led by Bronwyn Barnes as president and chief executive, aims to develop a significant iron ore operation. Ivanhoe Atlantic had been exploring an ASX initial public offering (IPO) to raise $300 million for mine development; however, the listing has reportedly been postponed until at least mid-2026.

Bronwyn Barnes stated that the agreement “opens up a valuable logistics chain to other users in Liberia and neighbouring countries, including US-aligned companies looking to expand into the region.” She further added, “After more than 20 years, Liberia stands to fully benefit from its own infrastructure, laying the foundations for an expanded critical, independently operated multi-user infrastructure corridor connecting West Africa to the Atlantic Ocean.”

Ivanhoe Atlantic focuses on the exploration and development of iron ore resources, particularly in West Africa. The company aims to establish a significant supply chain, providing access to essential minerals for international markets and fostering economic growth in the region.