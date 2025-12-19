Maas Group Holdings’ electrical infrastructure subsidiary, JLE Group, has secured a significant agreement with Firmus Technologies to supply modular electrical systems for a 100-megawatt artificial intelligence factory cluster in Launceston, Tasmania. The deal is valued at approximately $200 million and encompasses the supply, delivery, and installation of JLE’s PowerCube solutions, along with associated high-voltage infrastructure. Maas Group provides construction, infrastructure, engineering, and real estate services. JLE Group specialises in electrical infrastructure solutions.

The project is slated for progressive delivery throughout 2026 and will be managed by JLE’s Australian-based engineering and project teams. This initiative forms part of Firmus Technologies’ broader Project Southgate, a national roadmap focused on developing sovereign AI infrastructure capabilities within Australia. The Launceston AI factory cluster represents a key component of this larger strategic vision.

This contract is expected to bolster JLE’s near-term workload and contribute to increased earnings for the subsidiary. Despite this substantial new business, Maas Group has reaffirmed its FY26 EBITDA guidance, maintaining the previously announced range of $240 million to $275 million. The company says that the guidance remains unchanged.

Furthermore, Maas Group and Firmus Technologies are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding a potential staged rollout of an additional 500 megawatts of AI factory capacity in Tasmania by 2028. This potential expansion underscores the growing demand for AI infrastructure and the strategic importance of the collaboration between JLE Group and Firmus Technologies.