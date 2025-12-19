Hot Stocks: EOS, 4DMedical, Symal Group

Australian shares are trading higher on Friday, buoyed by softer US inflation data that has revived expectations of interest rate cuts in early 2026. At 12.35pm AEDT, the S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.4 per cent, or 33.4 points, at 8,621.6, with eight of 11 sectors in positive territory. Markets have responded to November US core inflation of 2.6 per cent and headline inflation of 2.7 per cent, prompting traders to price roughly a 25 per cent chance of a January rate cut and a near-certain move by April. Technology and financials are leading gains locally, with strength across TechnologyOne, Xero, WiseTech and the major banks, while materials are weighing on the index as iron ore prices retreat.

Despite Friday’s rebound, the local market is still on track to end the week down about 0.86 per cent, snapping a three-week winning streak. Earlier in the week, sentiment was pressured by falling commodity prices, weaker oil markets, and caution ahead of delayed US jobs data, with sharp sell-offs in miners, energy stocks and uranium names, most notably Boss Energy’s plunge after downgrading its Honeymoon project. Volatility eased on Thursday and has continued into Friday as rate expectations shifted, but losses earlier in the week mean the ASX is still tracking toward a weekly decline.

