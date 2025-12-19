Santos Appoints Lachlan Harris as CFO

Santos has officially appointed Lachlan Harris as its Chief Financial Officer, elevating him from his acting role. The promotion finalises a period of executive change that began with the unexpected resignation of Sherry Duhe in October. Harris, who previously served as Duhe’s deputy, steps into the permanent position following a clash between Duhe and Santos’ Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Gallagher.

Gallagher expressed confidence in Harris’s capabilities, citing his extensive understanding of Santos’ operations and the complexities of its markets. He highlighted Harris’s established reputation among the board, management, investors, and capital markets, praising his financial expertise, analytical skills, and strong approach to risk management and leadership.

Santos is a leading Australian oil and gas company, supplying essential energy to homes, businesses and industries. It explores, develops, and produces natural gas and oil, primarily across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. Gallagher stated that Harris’s experience positions him well to support Santos in executing its strategy, adhering to its low-cost operating model and capital allocation framework.

This strategic alignment aims to deliver sustained value for shareholders. The company focuses on disciplined financial management and strategic capital deployment to ensure long-term growth and profitability. Harris’s appointment is effective immediately, and he will be responsible for overseeing Santos’ financial operations and reporting.