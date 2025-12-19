4DMedical Expands US Footprint with Cleveland Clinic Deal

4DMedical has announced a commercial agreement with Cleveland Clinic for the deployment of its CT:VQ technology. This agreement marks another significant step in the company’s expansion within the United States. 4DMedical is an Australian medical technology company aiming to revolutionise respiratory diagnostics through its XV Technology, providing detailed 4D lung scans. Their CT:VQ technology offers a non-invasive method for assessing lung function.

The agreement includes an initial one-month introductory pricing period. This will allow Cleveland Clinic to integrate the CT:VQ technology into its existing clinical workflows, after which the partnership will transition to full commercial terms. This phased approach enables a smooth adoption and evaluation of the technology’s benefits within the clinical setting.

This launch follows closely on the heels of recent deployments at other leading US institutions, including Stanford University and the University of Miami. These deployments collectively enhance 4DMedical’s presence and recognition in the competitive US healthcare market, demonstrating increasing adoption of its respiratory imaging technology among key medical providers. The company aims to improve respiratory diagnostics and patient outcomes through broader availability of its technology.