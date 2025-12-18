PTR Minerals Confirms High-Grade Titanium at Rosewood Resource Drilling

PTR Minerals Ltd (ASX: PTR), a critical minerals explorer focused on discovering world-class deposits, has announced the completion of its maiden resource drilling program at the Rosewood project. The company drilled a total of 446 air core holes for 9,388 metres across an area of approximately 40 square kilometres. The Rosewood East area is 100% owned by PTR, while the Rosewood West area is a joint venture between PTR (70%) and Narryer Metals (ASX: NYM) (30%).

The first batch of assay results from 17 drill holes has been received, revealing consistent high-grade heavy mineral (HM) mineralisation over thick vertical intervals. Notable intercepts include 31 metres at 13.5% HM from 8 metres, including 10 metres at 24.1% HM from 29 metres (25RW177), and 29 metres at 13.8% HM from 7 metres, including 7 metres at 29.7% HM from 29 metres (25RW178).

PTR Minerals CEO, Peter Reid, expressed his satisfaction with the program’s progress, stating that the maiden JORC Mineral Resource is on track to be announced during the second quarter of calendar 2026. He also noted the potential for reporting a Resource up to Indicated status at Rosewood East, encouraged by the high-grade nature of the HM mineralisation. The company has commenced assaying and resource modelling work.

Further HM assay drill updates are expected in the new year. Assemblage logging of the HM assays and selected XRF and QEMSCAN assay analysis are also required to quantify the TiO2 component of the mineral assemblage. The results are expected to enable a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate at an Indicated level for the Rosewood East area and an Inferred level for the Rosewood West area.