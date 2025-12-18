PTR Minerals Confirms High-Grade Titanium at Rosewood Resource Drilling

PTR Minerals Ltd (ASX: PTR), a critical minerals explorer focused on discovering world-class deposits in both frontier and mature mineral provinces, has announced the completion of resource drilling at its Rosewood project. The drilling program, comprising 446 holes for a total of 9,388 metres, has returned promising initial assay results, indicating consistent high-grade titanium mineralisation. The Rosewood project is located on EL 6855, wholly owned by PTR, and EL 6715, a joint venture between PTR (70%) and Narryer Metals (ASX: NYM) (30%).

Notable drill intercepts include 31 metres at 13.5% heavy mineral (HM) from 8 metres, including 10 metres at 24.1% HM from 29 metres (25RW177), and 29 metres at 13.8% HM from 7 metres, including 7 metres at 29.7% HM from 29 metres (25RW178). Additional intercepts include significant HM grades over substantial vertical thicknesses. Assaying and resource modelling have commenced, with a maiden JORC Mineral Resource expected to be published during the second quarter of the 2026 calendar year.

PTR Chief Executive Officer, Peter Reid, expressed satisfaction with the drilling program’s completion and the commencement of assaying and resource estimation. He highlighted the potential for reporting a Resource up to Indicated status at Rosewood East, citing the consistency of the mineralisation and the extent of infill drilling. Reid also noted the significance of drill holes in the southern zone reporting HM grades over 10% with considerable vertical intercept thicknesses, indicating the potential for significant tonnages at high grades within the maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

The company has reported that HM assaying is underway at Diamantina laboratories in Perth, and further HM assay drill updates will be provided in the new year. Assemblage logging of the HM assays, selected XRF, and QEMSCAN assay analysis are additionally required as part of the resource study works to quantify the TiO2 component of the mineral assemblage. These results are expected to enable a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate at an Indicated level for the Rosewood East area and an Inferred level for the Rosewood West area.