Aussie Broadband Hit by ACCC Rate Decision

Aussie Broadband has announced that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) final report on regulated voice interconnection rates will negatively impact its earnings. The company anticipates a reduction in revenue from its wholesale voice networks, NetSIP and Symbio, beginning in fiscal year 2027. Aussie Broadband provides telecommunications services, offering internet, phone, and entertainment packages. The company is known for its focus on providing high-quality internet services and customer support.

The ACCC’s changes involve lowering mobile terminating access service rates from 1.19 cents per minute to 0.93 cents, effective July 1. Additionally, fixed terminating and originating access service rates will be gradually reduced to 0.26 cents per minute by fiscal year 2029. Brian Maher, Aussie Broadband’s chief executive, expressed disappointment with the ACCC’s decision, stating the regulator did not adequately consider the impact on challenger fixed-line providers or the 000 access ecosystem.

According to Aussie Broadband’s estimates, the regulatory changes will result in an annualised EBITDA impact of $3 million in fiscal year 2027 and $6 million in fiscal year 2028. The company notes that this impact is less than 2 per cent of its fiscal year 2026 guidance. In response, Aussie Broadband intends to implement mitigation initiatives and efficiency measures to offset the anticipated reductions in earnings.

The company also plans to continue investing in its fixed-line infrastructure, which it considers crucial for maintaining regional coverage and supporting emergency services. Despite the adverse regulatory changes, Aussie Broadband remains committed to its infrastructure development and service provision.