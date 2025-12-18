Accent Resources Achieves High-Grade Magnetite Concentrates at Magnetite Range Project

Accent Resources NL (ASX: ACS), a Western Australia-based exploration company focused on discovering and developing iron ore, base metal, and precious metal deposits, has announced promising results from its metallurgical testwork program at the Magnetite Range Project (MRP). The project, wholly owned by Accent, is located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, approximately 260km southeast of Geraldton. The testwork forms part of the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) metallurgical workstream, which aims to assess the quality and recoverability of magnetite from the MRP and define a process flowsheet as part of the PFS.

Key highlights from the Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) testwork include the confirmation of exceptional magnetite concentrate grades exceeding 65% Fe at a coarse 150µm grind size. Mass recovery at 150µm averaged 37.4% across all metallurgical composites, peaking at 49.4% in the Julia Lower BIF main zone. Furthermore, a Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) specification of >69% Fe was achieved at a finer grind of 75µm for all composites.

Executive Director Yuzi (Albert) Zhou commented on the significance of these results, stating that the testwork continues to showcase the exceptional potential of the Magnetite Range resource. He added that the findings support a practical and efficient process flowsheet development for the project and validate the economic potential of Magnetite Range, highlighting its potential for high-grade concentrate production compatible with low-carbon ironmaking processes.

The next steps for Accent Resources include completing larger-scale wet LIMS testing on the primary composites and further metallurgical testing, including secondary composite test work, to determine all key inputs for the PFS flowsheet development.