Ballymore Resources Commences Drilling at Maniopota Prospect

Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR) has announced the commencement of drilling at the Maniopota lead-zinc-copper-silver-gold target, located 10km west of Torpy’s and 20km south of Chillagoe in North Queensland. Ballymore Resources holds a portfolio of exploration and development projects in Queensland, which are highly prospective for gold and base metals. This initial program aims to test a combination of geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets identified at the site. Concurrently, diamond drilling has also started at the Torpy’s prospect, following the successful initial RC program.

The Maniopota prospect, situated within Ballymore’s 100%-owned Ruddygore Project, features numerous historical mining pits and shafts within the Palmerville Fault Corridor. This corridor also hosts significant deposits like Red Dome and Mungana. Soil sampling has previously highlighted a strong copper-lead-zinc anomaly extending over 6km, with rock chip samples returning high-grade results including up to 22.20% Cu, 31.20% Pb, 13.80% Zn, 1.07 g/t Au and 585 g/t Ag. A heli-borne EM survey completed in 2024 delineated several conductive targets, and re-processed historical IP data identified chargeable anomalies.

Managing Director David A-Izzeddin expressed enthusiasm about the commencement of drilling at Maniopota, noting its potential as a polymetallic target. ‘All our work to date has returned positive indicators…hinting at something significant,’ he stated. He also highlighted the follow-up diamond drilling program at Torpy’s, which aims to provide valuable geological information and augment previously announced results. Limited drilling completed over 30 years ago reported significant shallow intersections, including 3m @ 10.72% Pb, 20.63% Zn & 0.35% Cu and 8m @ 4.4% Pb, 15.5% Zn, 20 g/t Ag & 0.21 g/t Au.

The company’s preliminary reverse circulation drilling program at Maniopota consists of five holes for 650m, targeting geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets near historical mine workings. This initial drill program has been shortened due to the expanded drill program at Torpy’s, and is expected to be completed in the next week, with further drilling envisaged in 2026.