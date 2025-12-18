Blackstone CEO Dismisses Data Centre Bubble Fears

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman has dismissed concerns about a potential bubble in the data centre market, which is currently experiencing rapid growth due to the rise of artificial intelligence. In a recent CNBC interview, Schwarzman described Blackstone’s role in the sector as a service provider to healthy and credit-worthy businesses. The company constructs data centres and secures long-term leases with partners such as Nvidia, he explained.

Schwarzman emphasised the conservative nature of Blackstone’s involvement. “This is not bubble-type work,” Schwarzman said. “This is extremely conservative.” His remarks aim to reassure investors amidst broader market discussions about speculative investments linked to AI infrastructure.

Blackstone is a major global player in data centre ownership, managing $US1.2 trillion ($1.8 trillion) in alternative assets. The company’s portfolio includes QTS, the largest data centre landlord in North America, and AirTrunk, an Australian data centre operator. Blackstone acts as an alternative asset manager providing investment solutions across various asset classes.