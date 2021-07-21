Stocks of the Hour: Atlas Arteria, Lendlease & South32

Atlas Arteriareleased its toll revenue and traffic statistics for the June Quarter 2021 (Q2 2021). Weighted average traffic was 68.5 per cent higher and weighted average toll revenue was 57.3 per cent higher compared to Q2 2020, which was significantly impacted by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Shares in Atlas Arteriaare trading 0.5 per cent lower at $6.28.Lendleaseannounced it has entered into an agreement with Service Streamfor the sale of its Services business for $310 million. Lendlease Services managing director Toby Matthews said, “Service Stream is a leader in the sector, and our skilled workforce, customer relationships and extensive workbook will significantly expand its operations across Australia.” Shares in Lendlease Groupare trading 2.7 per cent higher at $11.74.Mining company South32released its results for the June quarter 2021. The company announced a record annual production of Worsley alumina, Brazil alumina and Australian manganese. In South Africa, manganese volumes increased by 21 per cent. Shares in South32are trading 1.8 per cent higher at $2.86.