Stocks of the Hour: Atlas Arteria, Lendlease & South32

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX)
released its toll revenue and traffic statistics for the June Quarter 2021 (Q2 2021). Weighted average traffic was 68.5 per cent higher and weighted average toll revenue was 57.3 per cent higher compared to Q2 2020, which was significantly impacted by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX)
are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $6.28.
Lendlease (ASX:LCC)
announced it has entered into an agreement with Service Stream (ASX:SSM)
for the sale of its Services business for $310 million. Lendlease Services managing director Toby Matthews said, “Service Stream is a leader in the sector, and our skilled workforce, customer relationships and extensive workbook will significantly expand its operations across Australia.” Shares in Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC)
are trading 2.7 per cent higher at $11.74.
Mining company South32 (ASX:S32)
released its results for the June quarter 2021. The company announced a record annual production of Worsley alumina, Brazil alumina and Australian manganese. In South Africa, manganese volumes increased by 21 per cent. Shares in South32 (ASX:S32)
are trading 1.8 per cent higher at $2.86.