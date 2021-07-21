ASX bounces back, Lendlease divests services arm for $310m: ASX tracking 1.2% higher at noon

The Australian share market has regained momentum, rising back into positive territory with all sectors in the green. At noon, the ASX is trading 1.2 per cent or 87 points higher at 7339.2. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 95 points.The Real Estate sector as a whole is up 1.7 per cent, with Lendlease Grouptrading 2.3 per cent higher, following news it has entered into an agreement with Service Stream for the sale of its Services business for $310 million.Mining giants have bounced back into positive territory, with Rio Tintoup 1.3 per cent following news it will assess legacy impacts of its Panguna copper mine. Fortescue Metalsis up 1.8 per cent, followed by BHP, up 1.6 per cent. South32is up 1.8 per cent following the release of its June quarter results.Large energy suppliers have recovered, with Energy as a whole being the best-performing sector. Santosis up 1.9 per cent, and Woodside Petroleumis up 1.2 per cent. Oil Searchmaintains its strong gains, up 4.2 per cent.Major banks are in the green, with ANZleading the pack, up 1.7 per cent. NABis up 1.6 per cent, followed by Westpac, up 1.2 per cent, and Commonwealth, up 0.8 per cent.Cimic Groupis up 5.3 per cent following the release of its half-year results. The best-performing stock is PointsBet Holdings, trading 5.61 per cent higher. The worst-performing stock is Altium, trading 3.07 per cent lower.NSW has recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases and Victoria has recorded 22 cases.The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released its preliminary retail trade figures for June. Australian retail turnover fell 1.8 per cent for June 2021. Victoria 3.5 per cent decline led the state falls in June, with the impact of the state’s fourth lockdown more pronounced in June than May. New South Wales and Queensland declined due to stay-at-home restrictions and reduced interstate mobility.Mining company South32released their results for the June quater 2021. The company announced a record annual production at Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina and Australian Manganese.Atlas Arteriareleased their toll revenue and traffic statistics for the June Quarter 2021 (Q2 2021). Weighted average traffic was 68.5 per cent higher and weighted average toll revenue was 57.3 per cent higher for Q2 2021 than Q2 2020.Infratil'sMorrison & Co Chairman, Rob Morrison has announced that Marko Bogoievski will be stepping down as Chief Executive at the end of the year and will be replaced by the current head of Australia and New Zealand, Paul Newfield.Mining giant Rio Tintoand Bougainville community members have reached an agreement to identify and assess legacy impacts of the former Panguna copper mine in Bougainville.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.98 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.6 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is PointsBet Holdings, trading 5.61 per cent higher at $12.34. It is followed by shares in Cimic Groupand Pilbara MineralsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Altium, trading 3.07 per cent lower at $33.49. It is followed by shares in St Barbaraand EldersGold is trading at US$1807.08 an ounce.Iron ore is flat at US$221.04 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.9 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.20 US cents.