Infratil (ASX:IFT) announces transition of CEO

Infratil'sMorrison & Co Chairman, Rob Morrison has announced that Marko Bogoievski will be stepping down as Chief Executive at the end of the year following an “outstanding” 13-year tenure and will be replaced by the current head of Australia and New Zealand, Paul Newfield.Infratil is a New Zealand-based infrastructure investment company run by Morrison & Co. It owns airports, electricity generators, retailers and telecommunication networks, with operations in New Zealand and Australia and the US.The Board is pleased to be able to make an orderly transition from one high performing leader to another, with the changes taking effect on 1 January 2022.Rob Morrison said: “Paul has been with Morrison & Co since 2008 and has developed into an excellent leader and a highly successful investment professional. We are confident he will grow and evolve the firm as it expands further into offshore markets, delivering superior returns for investors looking for exposure to global infrastructure opportunities. The board and employees at Morrison & Co thank Marko Bogoievski for 13 years of outstanding leadership."Paul Newfield will be just the third CEO of Morrison & Co since it was founded by Lloyd Morrison in 1988. Paul said his goal is to build on the growth momentum in Morrison & Co and elevate it to become the leading global infrastructure investment manager.Shares in Infratliare trading 0.1 per cent lower at $7.07.