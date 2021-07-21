Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) releases Q2 results

Atlas Arteria, a global owner, operator and developer of toll roads, released their toll revenue and traffic statistics for the June Quarter 2021 (Q2 2021). Atlas Arteria Group consists of four businesses including the APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway and Warnow Tunnel.Weighted average traffic was 68.5 per cent higher and weighted average toll revenue was 57.3 per cent higher for Q2 2021 than Q2 2020, which was significantly impacted by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.In France, APRR and ADELAC traffic recovered as COVID-19 movement restrictions eased. Traffic over Q2 2021 was 69.5 per cent higher than Q2 2020, but 17 per cent lower than Q2 2019. Light vehicle traffic finished 82.4 per cent higher than Q2 2020. Heavy vehicle traffic continued its strong performance during the quarter, 31.5 per cent higher than Q2 2020.In the US, Dulles Greenway traffic in Q2 2021 was 80.7 per cent higher than Q2 2020 but remains 36.5 per cent below traffic over Q2 2019. Weekend traffic recovered more strongly than weekday traffic, down only 18.1 per cent on average compared with Q2 2019. Weekday traffic was down 39.6 per cent.In Germany, Warnow Tunnel traffic in Q2 2021 was 2.3 per cent higher than Q2 2020, but 15.6 per cent lower than Q2 2019. Traffic recovered quickly as restrictions were lifted. Between April and end June, average daily trips increased by around 17 per cent, and by the last week in June were only 5 per cent lower than 2019 levels.Shares in Atlas Arteriaare trading 1.2 per cent higher at $6.38.