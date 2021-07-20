nib (ASX:NHF) appoints Peter Harmer as new director

Health insurer nib Holdingshas announced the appointment of Peter Harmer as an independent non-executive director of the nib board following the retirement of nib’s non-executive director and chairman, Steve Crane, who will step down from the board on 29 July 2021.Mr Harmer has over 40 years' experience in the Australian and international insurance and financial sectors, including over 30 years in a senior executive capacity. He was formerly chief executive officer of Insurance Australia Group (IAG), CGU Insurance, Aon Limited UK, Aon Risk Services Australia Pacific and Aon Re Australia. Mr Harmer was also chairman of Aon Re Australia and the London Market Reform Group and is currently a non-executive director of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.Nib chairman, Steve Crane said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Peter to our Board. He brings enormous experience as both a company director and executive. He also has an impressive track record in leading organisations through digital transformations, a big priority in the company today.”Mr Harmer will serve on the nib board as an additional director from today and will stand for election at the 2021 annual general meeting in November.Shares in nibare trading 2.4 per cent higher at $6.74.