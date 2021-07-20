Lovisa (ASX:LOV) shuts stores due to Covid-19

Lovisa Holdings, a fast-fashion retailer in jewellery and accessories, have continued to experience disruptions in trading and temporary store closures as a result of the governments COVID-19 measures over the recent months. The company have continued to experience temporary store closures in a number of locations.Due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak and government restrictions, 36 stores in Victoria were forced to shut down, 32 stores in the Greater Sydney remain closed and 8 stores in South Australia have closed.From around the world, 28 stores in Malaysia remain temporarily closed due to covid-19. 6 stores in South Africa remain closed as a result of the civil unrest and rioting the country has been experiencing over the past week, with re-opening subject to the situation being under control, shopping malls re-opening and their team being able to safely return to work.The timeline for Lovisa stores being able to re-open is subject to government advice and will continue to be monitored closely.Shares in Lovisaare trading 1.88 per cent lower at $15.17.