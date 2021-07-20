Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) passenger traffic drops 70.9%

Sydney Airporthas released their traffic performance review for June 2021. Total passenger traffic in June 2021 recorded 989,000 passengers, down 70.9 per cent from the corresponding period in 2019.Domestic passenger traffic totalled at 906,000 passengers in June 2021, down 56.8 per cent from 2019 and 83,000 international passengers passed through Sydney Airport in June 2021, also down 93.6 per cent from 2019.International and domestic passenger numbers were impacted by the stay-at-home orders issued by the NSW government on 25 June 2021. These restrictions have resulted in border closures to NSW, limiting interstate travel and a suspension in quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel from 23 June 2021. Prior to this suspension, trans-Tasman passenger traffic had returned to more than 40 per cent of the corresponding period in 2019.Shares in Sydney Airportare trading 0.63 per cent lower at $7.86.