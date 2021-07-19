Miners & banks drag, Oil Search MD leaves: ASX tracking 1.1% lower at noon

The Australian share market fell at the opening and is now tracking 1.1 per cent or 77.4 points lower at 7270.7. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 96 points.Major Banks and miners dragged the index lower. Rio Tintois trading 2.3 per cent lower, followed by BHP, down 2.6 per cent, and Fortescue Metals, down 0.5 per cent.NABis leading the slope down 1.9 per cent. Westpacis down 1.8 per cent, followed by Commonwealth, down 1.4 per cent, and ANZ, down 1.3 per cent.Oil Search'sManaging Director has stepped down following behaviour complaints from the board, which has named Peter Fredricson as Acting Chief Executive. The company is down 3.1 per cent at $3.75. Santosis also down 2.4 per cent, followed by Woodside Petroleum, down 1.8 per cent.Nick Scali Furnitureis in a trading hold pending the acquisition of the Plush sofa chain.Multinational software corporation Altiumis down 8.9 per cent as the worst-performing stock. The best-performing stock is PolyNovo, trading 4.1 per cent higher.NSW has recorded 98 new covid-19 cases, while Victoria recorded 18 cases.Dual-listed gold producer OceanaGoldhas seen a bright spot in their preliminary second quarter results they released after market close on Friday, 15 July.Australia's largest mobile phone network Telstrahas confirmed it has been in discussions to buy Digicel Pacific, in partnership with the Federal Government.Vulcan Energy'sbinding lithium hydroxide offtake term sheet has signed with LG Energy Solution (LGES) for their global Zero Carbon LithiumTM project.Stocklandhas announced that it has entered into binding agreements to acquire Queensland based Halcyon Group’s land lease communities business for $620 million plus transaction costs and subject to certain adjustments at completion.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 1.5 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 2.4 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is PolyNovo, trading 4.1 per cent higher at $2.15. It is followed by shares in Deterraand Domino Pizza EnterprisesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Altium, trading 8.9 per cent lower at $33.30. It is followed by shares in Evolution Miningand Chalice MiningGold is trading at US$1813.14 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.3 per cent lower at US$221.43 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.0 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.83 US cents.