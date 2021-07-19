Miners & banks drag, Oil Search MD leaves: ASX tracking 1.1% lower at noon

The Australian share market fell at the opening and is now tracking 1.1 per cent or 77.4 points lower at 7270.7. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 96 points.
Major Banks and miners dragged the index lower. Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)
is trading 2.3 per cent lower, followed by BHP (ASX:BHP)
, down 2.6 per cent, and Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG)
, down 0.5 per cent.
NAB (ASX:NAB)
is leading the slope down 1.9 per cent. Westpac (ASX:WBC)
is down 1.8 per cent, followed by Commonwealth (ASX:CBA)
, down 1.4 per cent, and ANZ (ASX:ANZ)
, down 1.3 per cent.
Oil Search's (ASX:OSH)
Managing Director has stepped down following behaviour complaints from the board, which has named Peter Fredricson as Acting Chief Executive. The company is down 3.1 per cent at $3.75. Santos (ASX:STO)
is also down 2.4 per cent, followed by Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL)
, down 1.8 per cent.
Nick Scali Furniture (ASX:NKC)
is in a trading hold pending the acquisition of the Plush sofa chain.
Multinational software corporation Altium (ASX:ALU)
is down 8.9 per cent as the worst-performing stock. The best-performing stock is PolyNovo (ASX:PNV)
, trading 4.1 per cent higher.
NSW has recorded 98 new covid-19 cases, while Victoria recorded 18 cases.Company news
Dual-listed gold producer OceanaGold (ASX:OGC)
has seen a bright spot in their preliminary second quarter results they released after market close on Friday, 15 July.
Australia's largest mobile phone network Telstra (ASX:TLS)
has confirmed it has been in discussions to buy Digicel Pacific, in partnership with the Federal Government.
Vulcan Energy's (ASX:VUL)
binding lithium hydroxide offtake term sheet has signed with LG Energy Solution (LGES) for their global Zero Carbon LithiumTM project.
Stockland (ASX:SGP)
has announced that it has entered into binding agreements to acquire Queensland based Halcyon Group’s land lease communities business for $620 million plus transaction costs and subject to certain adjustments at completion.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 1.5 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 2.4 per cent.
The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is PolyNovo (ASX:PNV)
, trading 4.1 per cent higher at $2.15. It is followed by shares in Deterra (ASX:DRR)
and Domino Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP)
.
The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Altium (ASX:ALU)
, trading 8.9 per cent lower at $33.30. It is followed by shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN)
and Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1813.14 an ounce.
Iron ore is 0.3 per cent lower at US$221.43 a ton.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.0 per cent.
One Australian dollar is buying 73.83 US cents.