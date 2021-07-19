Humm Group (ASX:HUM) appoints Adrian Fisk as CFO

Buy now, pay later provider Humm Group, has announced the appointment of Adrian Fisk as Chief Financial Officer of Hummgroup. Mr Fisk will replace current CFO Jason Murray, who will remain with the company until September 2021 to assist with a smooth transition.Mr Fisk joins hummgroup from Willow, a data technology business, where he was chief financial officer and head of partnerships. Prior to this role, Mr Fisk was a partner and the national leader for KPMG’s Financial Services practice, working with banks, fintech, wealth, insurance, and PE firms, providing strategic direction, financial performance, risk and cultural transformation advice to clients.His experience at KPMG also includes an extremely strong technical grounding as an audit partner, advising on audit, risk, disclosures and governance for ASX listed entities. He was also responsible for KPMG’s CFO advisory practice and worked across the US and Asia on treasury engagements.The board and management team express their appreciation for Jason’s contribution to the company’s capital efficiency, managing the capital raise in August 2020 and restructuring bank facilities, which have strengthened the company’s balance sheet for growth.Hummgroup's chief executive officer Rebecca James said: “We’re delighted that someone with Adrian’s significant financial, investor relations, strategy and business transformation skillset has agreed to join hummgroup. His local and international experience will be vital as we invest in our growth initiatives and expand our customer numbers, merchant numbers and addressable market both locally and abroad. I would like to thank Jason for his significant contribution to the Company, including helping the Company to successfully navigate the impact of COVID-19.”Shares in Humm Groupare trading 4.59 per cent higher at $1.03.