Stocks of the Hour: Rio Tinto, BetMakers & Auckland Airport

Pilbara continues to pressure the nation’s largest mining giant, Rio Tintowith iron ore shipments plummeting 12 per cent to 76.3 million tonnes in the June quarter. Output from its Pilbara mines fell 8 per cent to 75.9 million tonnes. The $48.7 billion miner said that bad weather is to blame along with replacement mine tie-ins. Shares in Rio Tinto are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $130.63.Wagering services provider, BetMakershas recorded over $6.2 million in revenue under the agreements with Waterhouse Group. In the partnership BetMakers has provided data and technology for two significant wagering products, tomwaterhouse.com betting application and B2B Managed Trading Services (MTS) Global. Shares in BetMakers Technology Groupare trading 5.7 per cent lower at $0.99.New Zealand’s largest international airport, Auckland Airporthas released their monthly traffic update preview for Jun 2021. Auckland Airport recorded an 19.6 per cent increase in total passenger volume versus last year. The increase in total international passengers for Jun 2021 reflects trans-Tasman quarantine free travel to and from Australia which was operational from 18 Apr 2021. Shares in Auckland International Airportare trading 1.9 per cent higher at $7.15.