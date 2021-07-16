Auckland Airport (ASX:AIA) records 19.6% increase in total passengers

New Zealand’s largest international airport, Auckland Airporthas released their monthly traffic update preview for Jun 2021. Auckland Airport recorded an 19.6 per cent increase in total passenger volume versus last year. International passengers were up 46.8 per cent, transit passengers were down 71.3 per cent and domestic passengers were up by 17.1 per cent.International arrivals in Jun 2020 were significantly impacted by the closure of the New Zealand border by the New Zealand Government from 20 March 2020 in response to COVID-19 to all but New Zealand citizens and permanent residents. Domestic services in Jun 2020 were also impacted by limited demand because of international travel restrictions.The increase in total international passengers for Jun 2021 reflects trans-Tasman quarantine free travel to and from Australia which was operational from 18 Apr 2021. The arrangement allows travellers who have been in New Zealand or Australia for 14 days to cross the Tasman border in either direction without having to go into managed isolation (MIQ).Trans-Tasman quarantine free travel from Victoria was paused until 22 Jun 2021 and from all Australian states from 27 Jun 2021. All pauses in trans-Tasman quarantine free travel have adversely impacted international passenger performance for Jun 2021.Domestic services for May 2021 were also up on the prior year reflecting increased domestic activity and international passengers transferring to domestic flights.Shares in Auckland Airportare trading 1.7 per cent higher at $7.14.